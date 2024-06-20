Jaishankar Meets US Congressional Delegation, Highlights Strengthened Indo-US Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with a bipartisan US Congressional delegation on Wednesday, underscoring the robust support for the India-US strategic partnership. The meeting was shared via a post on 'X', featuring a photo of the delegation.

'Pleasure to meet with the bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by @RepMcCaul. Thank @SpeakerPelosi, @RepGregoryMeeks, @RepMMM, @NMalliotakis, @RepBera and @RepMcGovern for joining. Appreciate their strong and continued support for the India-US strategic partnership,' Jaishankar tweeted.

The delegation, led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, arrived in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday, where they also met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

