Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Derogatory Remarks by KPCC Chief

In the Kerala Legislative Assembly, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran's derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ignited a heated debate. State Finance Minister K N Balagopal raised the issue, while Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticized the chief minister's own controversial statements. The session underscored the importance of careful language in politics.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:07 IST
Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Derogatory Remarks by KPCC Chief
In a tempestuous session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran's derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sparked a fierce debate.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal brought the matter to the floor, referencing news reports detailing Sudhakaran's comments.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, however, hit back, highlighting the chief minister's own controversial statements and stressing the need for considerate language in political discourse.

