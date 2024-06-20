Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Derogatory Remarks by KPCC Chief

In a tempestuous session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran's derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sparked a fierce debate.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal brought the matter to the floor, referencing news reports detailing Sudhakaran's comments.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, however, hit back, highlighting the chief minister's own controversial statements and stressing the need for considerate language in political discourse.

