Delhi's Water Woes: Minister Points Fingers at Haryana, LG

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claims that the city's water crisis is due to BJP-ruled Haryana blocking water supply. He accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of favoring BJP and ignoring Delhi's modernization efforts. Bharadwaj provided data to support his claims, stressing that the issue began post-June 6.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is grappling with a severe water crisis, and according to Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, the root cause is BJP-ruled Haryana's decision to block 100 MGD of water. Bharadwaj did not hold back in his criticism of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, labeling him a 'BJP L-G' for supposedly favoring the BJP narrative.

The minister shared that Delhi was producing its full quota of 1,005 million gallons per day of water until June 6. Post this date, the water supply saw a drastic decline, reaching an all-time low of 888 MGD on June 22. He attributed this shortfall entirely to the actions of the Haryana government, emphasizing that the supply from Uttar Pradesh remains unchanged.

Bharadwaj underscored that the Delhi government has made substantial efforts to modernize the city's water distribution network over the years, with projects aimed at reducing leakage and preventing water theft. Despite these efforts, he criticized Saxena for shifting blame and raising issues like leakage and tanker mafia instead of addressing the supply blockade by Haryana.

