Decade-Long Defamation Duel: Medha Patkar vs. V K Saxena

The Delhi High Court ruled on Wednesday that a defamation case involving noted activist Medha Patkar and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena be scheduled for a date after May 20. This follows Patkar's legal battle, initiated in 2000, when she accused Saxena of releasing a defamatory advertisement against her movement.

Justice Shalinder Kaur advised the trial court to wait until after May 20, coinciding with when the high court will consider Patkar's request to examine a new witness. The high court issued this directive as Patkar seeks a stay on current trial proceedings, responding to a past dismissal of her request to include new testimony.

The high-profile case, prolonging since 2000, has seen Saxena, then an NGO head, and Patkar, the Narmada Bachao Andolan leader, embroiled in a series of legal exchanges. Saxena also lodged counter-cases against Patkar, reflecting a persistent legal tussle that both parties have navigated for over two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)