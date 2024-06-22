Left Menu

23 candidates file nominations for Jalandhar West by-election, 14 candidates enter fray on last day

A total of 23 candidates have filed nomination papers for Jalandhar West Assembly constituency by-elections. On Friday which was the last day to file the nomination papers, 14 candidates submitted their nomination papers to the Returning Officer, out of which 4 candidates filed papers as covering candidates. Earlier, 9 candidates had filed their nomination papers.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with Congress candidate Surinder Kaur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 23 candidates have filed nomination papers for Jalandhar West Assembly constituency by-election. On Friday, which was the last day to file the nomination papers, 14 candidates submitted their nomination papers to the Returning Officer, out of which four candidates filed papers as covering candidates. Earlier, nine candidates had filed their nomination papers. District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said that Aam Aadmi Party candidate Mahinderpal, Congress candidate Surinder Kaur, and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Surjit Kaur were among those who have filed their nomination papers.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is MP from Jalandhar, expressed confidence about the party winning the bypolls. Extending his best wishes to her, he said the Congress leadership has selected a grassroots woman worker for the by-poll. "I am confident that the Congress will win in the by-election."

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on June 24 and the nominations can be withdrawn by June 26. Jalandhar West by-election will take place on July 10, and votes will be counted on July 13.

The byelection has been necessitated following the resignation of AAP MLA Sheetal Angural, who joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

