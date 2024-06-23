Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Over NEET-PG Postponement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the NEET-PG postponement, calling it an example of a ruined education system. The Union Health Ministry delayed the exam due to integrity concerns. Allegations of irregularities led to a probe and restructuring of the National Testing Agency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 00:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a firm stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in light of the recent postponement of the NEET-PG exam, branding it as 'another unfortunate example' of a destabilized education system. The Union Health Ministry announced the delay as a precautionary step amid allegations affecting the credibility of certain competitive exams.

Gandhi, in a Hindi post on 'X', expressed his disappointment over the delay, attributing the ruined state of the education system to Modi's governance. He highlighted that students are now embroiled in struggles against the government to safeguard their careers.

In response to mounting criticism over competitive exam irregularities, the central government dismissed National Testing Agency Director General Subodh Singh. Additionally, a seven-member panel led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan was formed to evaluate the agency's operations and suggest necessary exam reforms. This follows the postponement of the CSIR-UGC-NET and the cancellation of UGC-NET due to compromised integrity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

