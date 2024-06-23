Left Menu

Houthi Rebels Escalate Attacks on Shipping Lanes Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden, causing no damage. This follows the sinking of the ship Tutor, marking an escalation in Houthi strikes on vessels amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower was ordered home amid these rising tensions.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a commercial ship navigating the Gulf of Aden, authorities reported. The attack, which reportedly caused no damage, is the latest in a series of strikes on this vital shipping route.

The attack follows the sinking of the ship Tutor, indicating an escalation by the Iranian-backed Houthis amid the Israel-Hamas war. The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, leading America's response to these attacks, has been ordered to return home after an extended tour.

Houthi military spokesman, Brig Gen Yahya Saree, identified the targeted vessel as the Transworld Navigator. Despite more than 60 attacks by the Houthis since November, many ships attacked have little connection to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

