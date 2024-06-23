Delhi: Long queues continue to form at water tankers amid water crisis

Amid the water crisis in the national capital, people continue to form long queues at water tankers to meet their requirements. People in Delhi's Chilla Gaon in Mayur Vihar queued at water tankers to fill their containers.

The residents of the Geeta Colony area in the national capital also received water supplied through tankers. Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party and alleged that the purported letter written by AAP General Secretary Pankaj Gupta to Delhi LG over the Delhi water crisis was not delivered to the LG Secretariat and an "eyewash was carried out" to orchestrate another "media-oriented drama."

AAP General Secretary Pankaj Gupta wrote a letter to the Delhi LG and sought an appointment with the Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, to discuss the matter along with AAP senior leaders, including its MPs and MLAs. Launching an attack on the AAP-led Delhi government over the water crisis, Delhi L-G said that the same blame game is played by the government year after year.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Atishi, who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike against the water crisis, said on Saturday that she tried "everything" but was left with no choice but to sit on a fast when the Haryana government did not agree to supply the required quantity of water. The AAP leader, who is also the Water Minister in the Delhi government, began her strike on Friday at Bhogal, near Jangpura. She was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and other party leaders.

The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, has written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena regarding the shortage of water in the national capital. The people of Delhi have been counting on water tankers to meet their daily water requirements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)