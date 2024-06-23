Karnataka Political Scandal: Revanna Family Faces Grave Allegations

In a recent development that shakes Karnataka's political landscape, JD(S) MLA and former Minister H D Revanna has denounced the grave allegations against his son, Suraj Revanna, of sexually abusing a male party worker. Terming it a 'conspiracy,' Revanna expressed his unwavering faith in both divine justice and the judiciary.

Suraj Revanna, also the younger brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna currently under police scrutiny for similar charges, was arrested in Hassan earlier on allegations of 'unnatural offences.' Suraj has vehemently denied the accusations, attributing them to an extortion attempt for Rs 5 crore.

Meanwhile, the broader Revanna family, including Suraj's cousin Prajwal and parents H D Revanna and Bhavani, find themselves ensnared in a web of legal challenges. While H D Kumaraswamy, a key JD(S) figure, distanced himself from the scandal, he emphasized that the law will follow its course.

