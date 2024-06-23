"How many people must have suffered losses because of you?": AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj after Centre postpones NEET-PG exam

Aam Aadmi Party Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday posed questions after the Centre postponed the NEET-PG exam and said that the people have suffered losses because the government cancelled the exam a night before it was to be conducted. "It is a big thing, a night before the exam, you (the government) cancelled it. People had booked flight tickets; some had already reached the exam centres. This way, how many people must have suffered losses because of you? They're making the CBI investigate. Can a government agency expose the same government's corruption? There should be either a Supreme Court-monitored investigation or a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee," Bharadwaj said.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the Centre over the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) Examination and said that for students to get justice, the Modi government must be held accountable. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also took to X and said that under the BJP rule, the entire education system has been handed over to the mafia and the corrupt.

The students have expressed their sorrow, criticising the Centre's decision. A candidate who went to Jaipur for the exam told ANI, "The NEET-UG exam's paper got leaked, NEET-PG was postponed 12 hours before, and the NEET-SSC exam date has not been announced yet. This shows how much the government is concerned about the health sector. The Union Health Minister and Union Education Minister must apologise for what they have done. Students and doctors have travelled a long way for the exam and come here; they have incurred a lot of expenses. On average, Rs 10,000 was the expenditure. The government must reimburse these expenditures."

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the NEET-UG exams, is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the exams. This resulted in several protests across the country, with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)