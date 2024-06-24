Left Menu

Netanyahu Signals Shift in Gaza Strategy to Counter Hezbollah Threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a shift in military focus, winding down operations in Gaza to deploy more troops to the northern border against Hezbollah. He signaled no imminent end to the Gaza conflict, highlighting the threat from Hezbollah and the potential for broader regional conflict.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-06-2024 10:57 IST
  Israel

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday that the military campaign against Hamas in Gaza is nearing its conclusion. This strategic shift will enable Israel to redeploy more troops to its northern border to address the escalating threat from Hezbollah.

The announcement has escalated tensions as both sides brace for possible increased hostilities. Netanyahu indicated that while the current ground operations in Gaza's Rafah are winding down, the broader conflict is far from over. He emphasized the need to reallocate forces to safeguard against Hezbollah's growing threat, a move aimed at protecting displaced Israelis and maintaining national defense.

Moreover, Netanyahu stressed the potential for a diplomatic resolution, though he prepared for intensified multi-front conflicts if necessary. With the region teetering on the brink of wider war, these actions underscore the fragile balance of peace and security in the Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

