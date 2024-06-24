Left Menu

"Those who mock Uttar Pradesh will face humiliation..": Afzal Ansari reacts to Shashi Tharoor's tweet on UP

Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari, on Monday, commented on the first session of the Lok Sabha, saying that although there are issues to address, today is primarily about the oath-taking ceremony and the appointment of the speaker.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:12 IST
"Those who mock Uttar Pradesh will face humiliation..": Afzal Ansari reacts to Shashi Tharoor's tweet on UP
Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari, on Monday, commented on the first session of the Lok Sabha, saying that although there are issues to address, today is primarily about the oath-taking ceremony and the appointment of the speaker. Regarding the appointment of the pro-tem speaker, Ansari condemned the decision, suggesting that appointing a senior member would have been preferable.

Further speaking on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's controversial tweet on Uttar Pradesh, Ansari remarked, "Those who mock Uttar Pradesh will face humiliation." The development comes after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared an image on X that had a question and an answer. The question in Hindi was, "What is called Uttar Pradesh?" The answer was: "Weh pradesh jahan pariksha se pehle uttar ka pata chal jaaye, usse Uttar Pradesh kehte hai (The state where the answer is known before the exam is called Uttar Pradesh)."

Tharoor's statement has attracted massive criticism from the BJP leaders, who have labelled it "shameless crass politics". Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemned the tweet, accusing Tharoor of demonstrating a superiority complex, while Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed disappointment over Tharoor's stereotyping and trivializing an entire state. Puri highlighted Uttar Pradesh's significant contributions to Indian civilization, literature, and politics, and asked Tharoor to introspect.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Tharoor's recurring satirical comments about various cultures, describing Tharoor's mind as "adrift in the ethereal mists of derangement." Tharoor's tweet included a Hindi joke defining Uttar Pradesh as a state where exam answers are known beforehand, accompanied by the hashtag "Pariksha pe charcha," referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's student interaction programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024