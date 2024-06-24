Narendra Modi Takes Oath for Third Consecutive Term in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha, initiating his third consecutive term in office.

Modi, along with his Council of Ministers, was formally sworn in on June 9. This marks Modi's third term in the Lok Sabha, where he has consistently retained the Varanasi seat since 2014.

As the Leader of the House, Modi was the first to take the oath. In addition, B Mahtab took an oath as a member of the new House and as the pro-tem Speaker at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day.

