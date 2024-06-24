Left Menu

Narendra Modi Takes Oath for Third Consecutive Term in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha, marking his third consecutive term. Modi, along with his Council of Ministers, was sworn in on June 9. He has been winning the Varanasi seat since 2014. He was the first to take oath as Leader of the House.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:14 IST
Narendra Modi Takes Oath for Third Consecutive Term in Lok Sabha
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha, initiating his third consecutive term in office.

Modi, along with his Council of Ministers, was formally sworn in on June 9. This marks Modi's third term in the Lok Sabha, where he has consistently retained the Varanasi seat since 2014.

As the Leader of the House, Modi was the first to take the oath. In addition, B Mahtab took an oath as a member of the new House and as the pro-tem Speaker at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024