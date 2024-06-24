Putin Expresses Gratitude to Kim Jong Un for Unprecedented Bilateral Ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his hospitality during his visit to Pyongyang, which elevated bilateral ties to an unprecedented level. Putin also expressed gratitude to Vietnam's leadership following a recent visit, marking both events as significant diplomatic gestures.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:42 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his hospitality during the visit to Pyongyang last week which Putin said brought bilateral ties to an unprecedented level, the Kremlin said.
Putin has also sent a similar message of gratitude to the leadership of Vietnam where he also paid a visit last week, the Kremlin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Kim Jong Un
- Vladimir Putin
- North Korea
- Pyongyang
- Visit
- Bilateral Ties
- Vietnam
- Diplomacy
- Kremlin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maldivian President's Landmark Visit for Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony
South Korea says it will start anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts in retaliation against North Korean trash balloons, reports AP.
Canada's Intelligence Head's Secret Visits Amid Khalistani Extremist's Murder Probe
Biden's Tightrope: Navigating Netanyahu's Washington Visit Amid Tensions
Putin's Diplomatic Missions: North Korea and Vietnam Visits