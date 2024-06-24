Left Menu

Putin Expresses Gratitude to Kim Jong Un for Unprecedented Bilateral Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his hospitality during his visit to Pyongyang, which elevated bilateral ties to an unprecedented level. Putin also expressed gratitude to Vietnam's leadership following a recent visit, marking both events as significant diplomatic gestures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his hospitality during the visit to Pyongyang last week which Putin said brought bilateral ties to an unprecedented level, the Kremlin said.

Putin has also sent a similar message of gratitude to the leadership of Vietnam where he also paid a visit last week, the Kremlin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

