Until 28 lakh Delhiites get water, my indefinite fast will continue: Delhi Water Minister Atishi

As Delhi Water Minister Atishi's indefinite hunger strike entered its fourth day, she said it would continue until 28 lakh Delhiites got water. Delhi Water Minister Atishi said, "The Haryana government has been giving 100 MGD less water to Delhi for the last 3 weeks. And until 28 lakh Delhiites get water, my indefinite fast will continue."

She stated that for the last three weeks, Haryana has reduced the supply of water to Delhi. She said, "Today is the fourth day of my indefinite fast. I am on a fast because there is a huge shortage of water in Delhi. Delhi does not have its own water. All the water comes from neighbouring states. For the last 3 weeks, Haryana has reduced the supply of water to Delhiites."

She said that 100 MGD water means 46 crore litres of water and these 46 crore litres of water are used by 28 lakh Delhiites every day. She added that she would continue with her fast no matter how bad her health was till the time the Haryana government provided water for 28 lakh Delhiites.

"Yesterday, the doctor came and examined me. He said that my BP is getting low, my sugar is getting low, I am losing weight. He also said that the ketone level has increased a lot. The doctor advised that it is not good for the ketone level to increase so much. It can damage the body, it can harm health. But no matter how bad my health is, no matter how much pain my body is in, my resolve to do this fast is strong," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)