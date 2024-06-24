Left Menu

Until 28 lakh Delhiites get water, my indefinite fast will continue: Delhi Water Minister Atishi

As Delhi Water Minister Atishi's indefinite hunger strike entered its fourth day, she said it would continue until 28 lakh Delhiites got water.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:01 IST
Until 28 lakh Delhiites get water, my indefinite fast will continue: Delhi Water Minister Atishi
Delhi Water Minister Atishi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi Water Minister Atishi's indefinite hunger strike entered its fourth day, she said it would continue until 28 lakh Delhiites got water. Delhi Water Minister Atishi said, "The Haryana government has been giving 100 MGD less water to Delhi for the last 3 weeks. And until 28 lakh Delhiites get water, my indefinite fast will continue."

She stated that for the last three weeks, Haryana has reduced the supply of water to Delhi. She said, "Today is the fourth day of my indefinite fast. I am on a fast because there is a huge shortage of water in Delhi. Delhi does not have its own water. All the water comes from neighbouring states. For the last 3 weeks, Haryana has reduced the supply of water to Delhiites."

She said that 100 MGD water means 46 crore litres of water and these 46 crore litres of water are used by 28 lakh Delhiites every day. She added that she would continue with her fast no matter how bad her health was till the time the Haryana government provided water for 28 lakh Delhiites.

"Yesterday, the doctor came and examined me. He said that my BP is getting low, my sugar is getting low, I am losing weight. He also said that the ketone level has increased a lot. The doctor advised that it is not good for the ketone level to increase so much. It can damage the body, it can harm health. But no matter how bad my health is, no matter how much pain my body is in, my resolve to do this fast is strong," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024