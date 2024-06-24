Left Menu

BRS Faces Major Setbacks as MLAs Defect to Congress

BRS leader K T Rama Rao criticized the defections of BRS MLAs to Congress, recalling similar events when Congress was in power. Recent switches, including that of Sanjay Kumar, indicate a trend that BRS has faced before. Speculations suggest more BRS leaders might join Congress soon.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-06-2024 13:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BRS leader K T Rama Rao strongly criticized the defections of BRS MLAs to the ruling Congress in Telangana, drawing parallels to past defections when Congress was in power. Rao emphasized that the power of the populace outweighs those in power.

Responding to BRS MLA Sanjay Kumar's switch to Congress, Rao, the working president of BRS, stated that history would repeat itself, as it did during the 2004-06 period when Congress eventually bowed to people's agitation.

Sanjay Kumar, the fifth BRS MLA to join Congress, was welcomed by Chief Minister and PCC president A Revanth Reddy. With Congress now holding 65 seats, following the recent bypoll win, further speculations arise about more BRS leaders potentially switching allegiance.

