Ismail Haniyeh Condemns Gaza Offensive Amid Personal Loss

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, issued a statement on Tuesday following the recent death of his sister, saying any deal that does not guarantee a ceasefire and an end to Israel's offensive in Gaza was "not an agreement".

"If thinks targeting my family will change our position or that of the resistance, they are delusional," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)