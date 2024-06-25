Ismail Haniyeh Condemns Gaza Offensive Amid Personal Loss
Ismail Haniyeh, leader of Hamas, issued a statement following his sister's recent death, declaring any deal not ensuring a ceasefire and ending Israel's offensive in Gaza is 'not an agreement'. He reiterated that targeting his family won't alter their resistance stance.
Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, issued a statement on Tuesday following the recent death of his sister, saying any deal that does not guarantee a ceasefire and an end to Israel's offensive in Gaza was "not an agreement".
"If thinks targeting my family will change our position or that of the resistance, they are delusional," the statement said.
