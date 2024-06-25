Left Menu

Duterte's Political Comeback: A Family Affair in Philippine Politics

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte plans to run for the Senate in the upcoming mid-term elections. His daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, announced that she and her brothers also have political ambitions. The Duterte family's return to politics signifies ongoing influence and potential disruptions in the political landscape.

Rodrigo Duterte
  Country:
  Philippines

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has announced his intent to run for a Senate seat in next year's mid-term elections, as revealed by his daughter and current Vice President, Sara Duterte, on Tuesday. This marks yet another reversal from his promise to retire from politics after his presidential term ended in 2022.

Vice President Sara Duterte also disclosed that her two brothers plan to run in the election as well, while she herself intends to return to her family's political stronghold in Davao city. Although the exact timing remains uncertain, one of her brothers, Sebastian Duterte, who is the incumbent mayor of Davao city, aims to run for the presidency in 2028.

Sara Duterte's role as vice-presidential running mate to Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and their subsequent victory in the 2022 election, combined strong political clans but faced significant challenges. Just last week, she resigned from her positions as education secretary and head of an anti-insurgency body, citing irreconcilable differences with President Marcos Jr., particularly over the administration's approach to territorial disputes with Beijing.

