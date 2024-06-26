Left Menu

Trespassing Scandal at PM Sunak's Home: Pre-Election Chaos

Four men were arrested for trespassing at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home in Northern England. The incident, involving a group called Youth Demand, occurred just a week before the UK's general election, raising questions about Sunak's security and political future.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-06-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 00:25 IST
Trespassing Scandal at PM Sunak's Home: Pre-Election Chaos
Rishi Sunak
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Four men were detained Tuesday on suspicion of trespassing after entering the grounds of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's residence in northern England, according to police reports.

North Yorkshire police confirmed that the group was apprehended shortly after noon and subsequently escorted off the premises. The men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

A group known as Youth Demand posted videos indicating that one of its members defecated in a pond on Sunak's property. This incident occurs just over a week before the UK's general election, which will decide if Sunak remains in office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024