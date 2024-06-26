Trespassing Scandal at PM Sunak's Home: Pre-Election Chaos

Four men were detained Tuesday on suspicion of trespassing after entering the grounds of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's residence in northern England, according to police reports.

North Yorkshire police confirmed that the group was apprehended shortly after noon and subsequently escorted off the premises. The men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

A group known as Youth Demand posted videos indicating that one of its members defecated in a pond on Sunak's property. This incident occurs just over a week before the UK's general election, which will decide if Sunak remains in office.

