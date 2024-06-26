Om Birla's Second Term as Lok Sabha Speaker Garners Mixed Reactions

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and DMK leader T R Baalu extended their congratulations to Om Birla, who has been reelected as the Speaker of Lok Sabha for a second term. Both leaders expressed their hopes for Birla's impartiality in dealing with opposition parties.

Bandyopadhyay pointed out that the effective functioning of the House relies significantly on the attitude of the treasury benches. He reiterated that historically and democratically, the House belongs to the opposition, urging the ruling party to adopt this perspective. He also criticized the suspension of opposition MPs during the 17th Lok Sabha, terming it as 'undesirable.'

On the other hand, DMK's T R Baalu emphasized that Birla, despite being elected with support from BJP members, should now transcend party lines and embody impartiality. He urged Birla to treat opposition and ruling party members equally, denouncing any political bias moving forward.

