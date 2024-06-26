US Adults Brace for Impactful Presidential Debate Amidst High Unfavorability

Most US adults are gearing up to watch Thursday's presidential debate, viewing it as pivotal for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump's campaigns, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.

Despite both candidates' broad unpopularity, interest in the debate remains high, with about six in 10 adults expressing an intention to watch or follow commentary closely. Trump holds a slight enthusiasm edge over Biden among his base.

The debate is anticipated to draw tens of millions of viewers, signaling its importance even at this early stage in the campaign season. Both Democrats and Republicans deem the debate crucial for their candidates, despite general discontent with the current political options.

