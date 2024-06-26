Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Emphasizes Respectful Debate and Tradition

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, re-elected for a second consecutive term, has expressed his hope for fruitful debates free from disruptions within the House. Addressing the members on Wednesday, Birla emphasized the need for maintaining Parliamentary traditions. He highlighted that both Treasury and opposition benches share the responsibility for running the House together, ensuring everyone's voice is heard.

"Even if there is a lone member from a party, they should get sufficient time," Birla stated. He urged that while criticism is welcome, obstruction and rushing to the Well of the House are not part of the Parliamentary tradition. Stressing the need for making tough decisions to uphold high standards, Birla called for remembering the architects of the Constitution and focusing on policies that uplift the downtrodden sections of society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved the motion for Birla's election, which was adopted through voice vote. Birla also welcomed the 281 first-time members of Lok Sabha, encouraging them to learn from their seniors about Parliamentary traditions and practices.

