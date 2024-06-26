Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Arrested in Alleged Excise Scam
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the CBI in connection with an alleged excise scam. The agency seeks a five-day custody to question him regarding a larger conspiracy. Kejriwal, denying the accusations, claims the agency is sensationalizing the issue to defame him and his party.
In a significant development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was formally arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday in connection with an alleged excise scam. The agency has requested his five-day custody to probe further into the matter.
Special Judge Amitabh Rawat has reserved the order on the custody plea, expected later in the day. During the hearing, Kejriwal maintained his innocence, asserting that his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were also not involved in any wrongdoing.
The CBI, however, stated the necessity of Kejriwal's custodial interrogation to unravel a larger conspiracy, claiming he needed to be confronted with evidence and other accused individuals in the case.
