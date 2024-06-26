Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Arrested in Alleged Excise Scam

In a significant development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was formally arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday in connection with an alleged excise scam. The agency has requested his five-day custody to probe further into the matter.

Special Judge Amitabh Rawat has reserved the order on the custody plea, expected later in the day. During the hearing, Kejriwal maintained his innocence, asserting that his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were also not involved in any wrongdoing.

The CBI, however, stated the necessity of Kejriwal's custodial interrogation to unravel a larger conspiracy, claiming he needed to be confronted with evidence and other accused individuals in the case.

