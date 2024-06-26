Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Arrested in Alleged Excise Scam

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the CBI in connection with an alleged excise scam. The agency seeks a five-day custody to question him regarding a larger conspiracy. Kejriwal, denying the accusations, claims the agency is sensationalizing the issue to defame him and his party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:30 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Arrested in Alleged Excise Scam
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was formally arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday in connection with an alleged excise scam. The agency has requested his five-day custody to probe further into the matter.

Special Judge Amitabh Rawat has reserved the order on the custody plea, expected later in the day. During the hearing, Kejriwal maintained his innocence, asserting that his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were also not involved in any wrongdoing.

The CBI, however, stated the necessity of Kejriwal's custodial interrogation to unravel a larger conspiracy, claiming he needed to be confronted with evidence and other accused individuals in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024