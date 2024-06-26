Lok Sabha Speaker Condemns 1975 Emergency in Fiery Address

In a deeply charged session soon after his election as Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla ignited fervent debate on Wednesday by condemning the 1975 Emergency as an assault on the Constitution orchestrated by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His remarks triggered immediate protests from Congress members in the House.

Birla emphasized the grave realities of June 26, 1975, detailing the Congress government's crackdown on opposition leaders, media restrictions, and judiciary autonomy curbs. 'As we approach the 50th year of the Emergency, this Lok Sabha reaffirms its commitment to uphold, protect, and preserve the Constitution crafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar,' he declared amidst Congress's vociferous objections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Birla's stark reminder, noting its importance for educating the youth about the perils that arise when constitutional sanctity is compromised, public sentiment is muzzled, and institutions dismantled. 'The Emergency showcased a dictatorship in action,' Modi remarked. Concurrently, while BJP MPs rallied outside Parliament against the suspension of civil liberties, Birla characterized June 25, 1975, as a 'black chapter' in India's history, illustrating Indira Gandhi's anti-democratic measures and their dire consequences on the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)