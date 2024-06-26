Lok Sabha Speaker Condemns 1975 Emergency in Fiery Address
Soon after his election, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla set off a firestorm by condemning the 1975 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His comments were met with vociferous protests from Congress members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported Birla’s sentiments, emphasizing the impact of the Emergency on democracy.
- Country:
- India
In a deeply charged session soon after his election as Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla ignited fervent debate on Wednesday by condemning the 1975 Emergency as an assault on the Constitution orchestrated by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His remarks triggered immediate protests from Congress members in the House.
Birla emphasized the grave realities of June 26, 1975, detailing the Congress government's crackdown on opposition leaders, media restrictions, and judiciary autonomy curbs. 'As we approach the 50th year of the Emergency, this Lok Sabha reaffirms its commitment to uphold, protect, and preserve the Constitution crafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar,' he declared amidst Congress's vociferous objections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Birla's stark reminder, noting its importance for educating the youth about the perils that arise when constitutional sanctity is compromised, public sentiment is muzzled, and institutions dismantled. 'The Emergency showcased a dictatorship in action,' Modi remarked. Concurrently, while BJP MPs rallied outside Parliament against the suspension of civil liberties, Birla characterized June 25, 1975, as a 'black chapter' in India's history, illustrating Indira Gandhi's anti-democratic measures and their dire consequences on the nation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Promotion of violence never acceptable": Canadian envoy on posters of Indira Gandhi's assassination put up in Brampton
BJP's approach to parliamentary democracy will not change as long as PM Narendra Modi is at helm: Cong's Gaurav Gogoi.
Had Priyanka Gandhi contested LS polls from Varanasi, Narendra Modi would have lost by 2-3 lakh votes: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli.
PM Narendra Modi will leave for Italy on Thursday to attend G7 summit: Foreign Secretary Kwatra.
"Hello from Melodi team": Italian PM Giorgia Meloni shares video with PM Narendra Modi