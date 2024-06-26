Sam Pitroda Reappointed as Overseas Congress Chief Amid Controversy

In a significant political move, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has reappointed Sam Pitroda as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, days after his resignation. Pitroda had stepped down following divisive comments deemed 'racist' by the BJP amid the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress swiftly distanced itself from Pitroda's remarks, which included controversial racial analogies, drawing severe criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi criticized Pitroda's comments, linking them to the Congress' mindset toward Droupadi Murmu's presidential bid.

Despite his controversial history, including remarks on terrorism and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Pitroda remains a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and has facilitated many of his interactions abroad. His reappointment underscores the complex dynamics within the Congress amid election season.

