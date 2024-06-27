Left Menu

US Envoy's Warning: China's Support for Russia in Ukraine War a 'Major Mistake'

US Ambassador to Beijing, Nicholas Burns, criticized China for providing technological support to Russia in the Ukraine War, describing it as a 'major mistake.' Burns highlighted the contradiction in China's stance on sovereignty and expressed concerns over deteriorating US-China relations and cultural exchanges.

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 27-06-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 00:41 IST
Amid growing tensions, US Ambassador to Beijing Nicholas Burns labeled China's technological support for Russia's military efforts in Ukraine as a 'major mistake' during a speech in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Burns underscored the existential crisis Europe faces due to the ongoing war and criticized China's alleged neutrality as misleading, pointing out the strong economic and trade relations between China and Russia, as well as their shared diplomatic endeavors.

The ambassador also noted a decline in cultural and educational exchanges between the US and China, accusing Beijing of harassment and suppression, a claim vehemently denied by China's foreign ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

