Bolivian Soldiers Storm Presidential Palace, Sparking Coup Fears

Bolivian armed forces took control of Plaza Murillo in La Paz on Wednesday. An armored vehicle breached the presidential palace, raising coup concerns. President Luis Arce condemned the military's actions, while former leader Evo Morales called for supporters to mobilize against what he labeled an attempted coup by General Juan Jose Zuniga.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 02:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 02:01 IST
Bolivian armed forces took over the capital's central square on Wednesday, and an armored vehicle rammed through the entrance to the presidential palace followed by soldiers, igniting fears of a military coup. Bolivian President Luis Arce denounced the "irregular mobilization" of some army units in La Paz and former leader Evo Morales accused a top general of plotting a coup.

Heavily armed soldiers and armored vehicles were seen gathering in the central square, Plaza Murillo, while a Reuters witness saw an armored vehicle pushing into the presidential palace, which sits on the square, and soldiers rushing in. "The three chiefs of the armed forces have come to express our dismay. There will be a new cabinet of ministers, surely things will change, but our country cannot continue like this any longer," General Juan Jose Zuniga told a local TV station.

Zuniga addressed reporters in the square prior to the assault on the national palace. "Stop destroying, stop impoverishing our country, stop humiliating our army," he said in full uniform, flanked by soldiers, insisting the action being taken was supported by the public.

Morales, who has publicly split with Arce although both belong to the same socialist movement, said his supporters would mobilize in support of democracy. He accused Zuniga of seeking to stage a coup and announced a general work stoppage including a call to block roadways.

"We will not allow the armed forces to violate democracy and intimidate people," Morales said.

