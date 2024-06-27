Bolivia on Brink: Tanks at Government Palace Amid Coup Claims
Bolivia witnessed a tense standoff as armored vehicles rammed into the doors of the government palace. President Luis Arce and other officials warned of an attempted coup. The incident has provoked widespread outrage from regional leaders and comes amid escalating economic and political turmoil in the country.
Bolivia stood at a precipice Wednesday as armored vehicles smashed into the doors of the government palace in what President Luis Arce termed as an 'irregular' military deployment in the capital.
In a statement on his X account, Arce implored for the respect of democracy as Bolivian television aired footage of tanks and military personnel stationed outside the government palace.
Former President Evo Morales echoed these concerns, labeling the military's actions in the Murillo square as a coup "in the making." The general commander of the Army, Juan José Zúñiga, publicly decried attacks on democracy. Meanwhile, other regional leaders, including the Organization of American States, rallied behind the Bolivian government, expressing outrage.
