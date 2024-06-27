Record-Breaking Voter Turnout in J&K Sends Strong Message to India's Enemies

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday celebrated the unprecedented voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir during the Lok Sabha elections, framing it as a robust retort to India's adversaries.

In her address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament following the 18th Lok Sabha's constitution, Murmu pointed to the full implementation of the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation.

Revealing that the Kashmir Valley shattered decades-old polling records, Murmu highlighted the region's democratic resurgence amidst previous low turnouts due to strikes and shutdowns.

