Record-Breaking Voter Turnout in J&K Sends Strong Message to India's Enemies
President Droupadi Murmu lauded the unprecedented voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir during the Lok Sabha elections, stating it as a strong response to India's adversaries. Addressing the Parliament, she mentioned the abrogation of Article 370, emphasizing its impact on the region's integration and democratic participation.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday celebrated the unprecedented voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir during the Lok Sabha elections, framing it as a robust retort to India's adversaries.
In her address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament following the 18th Lok Sabha's constitution, Murmu pointed to the full implementation of the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation.
Revealing that the Kashmir Valley shattered decades-old polling records, Murmu highlighted the region's democratic resurgence amidst previous low turnouts due to strikes and shutdowns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Online shopping, possible recession impact trade in Kashmir valley ahead of Eid: Traders
"Modi govt has not learned from election results...": Owaisi questions UAPA
Nicolas Maduro Leads Agreement On Election Results Amid Opposition Boycott
IEC Clarifies Election Results Dashboard Update
Wall of Article 370 collapsed and fruits of Constitution ensured in JK; today Indian Constitution has truly been implemented in JK: PM.