Vokkaliga Seer's Call: A Push for Shivakumar as Karnataka CM

In a significant political development, a Vokkaliga seer has publicly urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign and hand over the reins to his deputy D K Shivakumar, amidst a growing power tussle within the ruling Congress party.

The appeal was made at the Kempegowda Jayanti event, held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bengaluru's founder. The event saw both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in attendance, amplifying the seer's call for leadership change within the Congress-led government.

Shivakumar, who currently serves as the state's sole Deputy Chief Minister and also holds the position of state Congress President, has long eyed the Chief Minister's post. His supporters, including MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga, have begun to openly voice their support for his ascension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)