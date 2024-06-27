Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes 'Leakage Governments' Over NEET and Ram Temple Issues

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray decried the BJP-led Centre and Maharashtra's ruling coalition as 'leakage governments' during a press conference. He highlighted irregularities in NEET exams and water leakage at Ayodhya Ram temple. Thackeray also demanded farm loan waivers ahead of the state elections and criticized unfulfilled government promises.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:41 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday launched a pointed critique at the BJP-led Centre and ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra, branding these governments as 'leakage governments' amid allegations of irregularities in NEET exams and water seepage at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

In an exclusive press conference, Thackeray described the monsoon session of the state legislature as the 'send-off' session for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's administration, urging for farm loans to be waived before the upcoming assembly elections.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which includes the Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), vocally protested against the government over the NEET controversy within the legislative premises. Thackeray criticized the Centre's insensitivity towards farmers, citing the high suicide rate and unfulfilled financial aid promises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

