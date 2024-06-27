Left Menu

France on Edge: Far-Right Election Uncertainty Looms

As France's legislative election approaches, uncertainty looms over the potential power shift. Marine Le Pen's far-right party may appoint Jordan Bardella to lead the government, challenging President Macron's authority, especially concerning military control. The outcome remains uncertain with complex alliances and political animosity at play.

PTI | Nice | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:48 IST
France on Edge: Far-Right Election Uncertainty Looms
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

With just three days remaining until France's landmark legislative election, the nation's far-right leader raised questions concerning military control should her party secure government leadership.

The early elections thrust France into uncharted territory, with political analysts evaluating the dynamics between President Emmanuel Macron and a prime minister opposing his ideologies should Marine Le Pen's National Rally seize a majority in the National Assembly.

Le Pen indicated that her protege, Jordan Bardella, would lead the next government and potentially make key defense decisions. According to Le Pen, the role of commander-in-chief is more honorary for the president, with the prime minister holding actual military authority—a statement stirring constitutional debates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024