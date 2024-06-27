France on Edge: Far-Right Election Uncertainty Looms

With just three days remaining until France's landmark legislative election, the nation's far-right leader raised questions concerning military control should her party secure government leadership.

The early elections thrust France into uncharted territory, with political analysts evaluating the dynamics between President Emmanuel Macron and a prime minister opposing his ideologies should Marine Le Pen's National Rally seize a majority in the National Assembly.

Le Pen indicated that her protege, Jordan Bardella, would lead the next government and potentially make key defense decisions. According to Le Pen, the role of commander-in-chief is more honorary for the president, with the prime minister holding actual military authority—a statement stirring constitutional debates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)