Macron Reappoints Thierry Breton as EU Commissioner

French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to nominate Thierry Breton as the French EU commissioner once again. Breton, known for overseeing significant areas like Big Tech regulation and ammunition production, is a key figure in the EU's internal market. The decision comes amidst speculation from the far-right National Rally party wanting to choose the commissioner if they win upcoming elections.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:51 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has told political leaders from the EU's liberal Renew party grouping that he had decided to put forward Thierry Breton as French EU commissioner again, a diplomatic source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The decision, confirming information from Le Monde newspaper comes after the far-right National Rally said it wanted to decide who the French commissioner would be should it win power in snap parliamentary elections on June 30 and July 7.

Each EU member state has the right to name one commissioner while the attribution of portfolios will be the result of often tough negotiations between national government chiefs and the EU's top executive, most likely German conservative Ursula von der Leyen. Each commissioner then needs to be approved by the EU parliament.

Breton, a former business executive, is currently in charge of the EU's internal market overseeing high-profile issues from Big Tech regulation to urgent ammunition production. France's presidential office did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

