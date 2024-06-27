K Chandrasekhar Rao Vows to Rebuild Telangana with BRS Initiatives

K Chandrasekhar Rao, the BRS party chief, reiterated his unwavering commitment to the development of Telangana. Addressing a sizable crowd at his residence in Erravelly, Rao asserted that the party's sacrifice during the Telangana agitation was significant and that the goal was not about holding the CM's post.

Rao's remarks came amid BRS's recent electoral setbacks in both the state Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He stressed that the struggle for Telangana's statehood was just the beginning of many lofty ambitions the party aims to achieve.

Rao accused the incumbent Congress government of failing the people with unfulfilled promises and highlighted that several welfare schemes initiated by BRS, such as 'Kalyana Laxmi' and 'Rythu Bandhu', had been discontinued. Drawing parallels with late NT Rama Rao's political comeback, he expressed confidence in an eventual BRS resurgence.

