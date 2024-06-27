Claudia Sheinbaum's New Cabinet: Key Appointments Ahead of October Office

Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum named another four members of her future cabinet on Thursday, including a pair of former Mexico City officials to be her ministers for energy and transportation, as she prepares to take office in October. Sheinbaum, a former mayor of the Mexican capital, won a landslide election this month, giving the leftist Morena party its second straight presidential triumph.

The incoming leader tapped Luz Elena Gonzalez as energy minister, who will also serve as chair of the board of directors for state-owned oil company Pemex as well as part of the board of national electricity utility CFE. Gonzalez was previously in charge of finance and administration duties for the capital during Sheinbaum's tenure as mayor. In Mexico, it is not uncommon for energy ministers to lack high-level experience in the sector prior to taking on the job as minister.

Sheinbaum also named Jesus Esteva to be her transportation minister. He previously headed Mexico City's public works department. Other cabinet ministers announced on Thursday include Raquel Buenrostro to serve as the head of the federal comptroller's office, physician David Kershenobich as health minister, and Edna Vega Rangel as agrarian development minister.

Buenrostro currently serves as economy minister in the cabinet of outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Mexico's peso dipped 0.54% and the country's main stock exchange was down 0.5% immediately after the announcements.

Last week, Sheinbaum named the first six picks for her cabinet, including former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard as economy minister and diplomat Juan Ramon de la Fuente as foreign minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)