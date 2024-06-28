Nagaland Predicts Naga Political Solution Under Modi's Leadership

The Nagaland government is optimistic about achieving a solution to the long-standing Naga political issue under the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stated a state minister on Thursday.

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education minister, emphasized the need for assertive collaboration among the Naga people, the state, and the Central government to resolve the decades-old conflict. The minister highlighted the creation of the 'Political Affairs Committee' (PAC), comprising various political leaders, aimed at finding a comprehensive solution.

While the Central government and Naga groups have entered several agreements since 1997, key demands, such as a separate flag and constitution, persist. Despite these challenges, Along assured that the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) remains stable and continues to prioritize Nagaland's progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)