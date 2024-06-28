Left Menu

Punjab Assembly's Ban on Opposition Over Abusive Language Towards Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

Eleven opposition lawmakers in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly were banned for 15 sittings after using abusive language against Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The Assembly Speaker criticized the conduct as beyond parliamentary norms. Opposition leader Malik Ahmad Bachhar condemned the Speaker's action, asserting it aimed to suppress dissenting voices.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Eleven opposition lawmakers of Pakistan's Punjab Assembly have been banned for 15 sittings after allegedly using abusive language against the province's first woman Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz.

Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan imposed the ban on the lawmakers from former prime minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The members referred to Maryam as the 'Queen of mandate thieves and daughter of certified thief Nawaz Sharif.' Maryam Nawaz, 50, is the daughter of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, an archrival of Imran Khan.

The Speaker acted after opposition members persistently interrupted Maryam Nawaz's speech and verbally attacked her. He stated the lawmakers' conduct was 'disorderly, beyond all parliamentary norms and practice' on Friday. The opposition also accused Maryam of imposing anti-people policies and called her a 'fake CM, installed by the military establishment.'

