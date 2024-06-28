Mallikarjun Kharge's Unprecedented Step in Rajya Sabha

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president, made an unprecedented move on Friday by stepping into the Well of the House. He claimed Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar ignored him despite his raised hand, prompting his decisive action.

Kharge's actions, supported by other opposition MPs, underscored their demand for a discussion on the NEET issue affecting students nationwide. Speaking to reporters, Kharge accused the Chairman of disrespect and biased focus on the treasury benches, leading to his drastic step.

This rare event saw the House face three adjournments due to intense protests and continuous sloganeering by the opposition. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh defended Kharge by recalling a similar incident involving former Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2019.

Chairman Dhankhar expressed his dismay, marking this as the first instance of such conduct from a Leader of Opposition. The incident underscores the escalating tensions and demands for accountability in parliamentary proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)