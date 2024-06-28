Amit Shah to Ignite BJP's Election Campaign in Panchkula
As BJP gears up for the Haryana assembly polls in October, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead a crucial party meeting in Panchkula. Senior BJP leaders, including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, will strategize for the upcoming elections while energizing the party workers.
In a crucial move as the BJP gears up for October's assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair a significant party meeting in Panchkula this Saturday.
Prominent figures such as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, co-incharge Biplab Kumar Deb, and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar are also expected to attend.
The gathering will include senior state BJP leaders, office bearers, and around 4,500 party workers at the multipurpose hall of Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium. The focus will be on invigorating the workers and mapping out the strategy for the forthcoming assembly elections. Shah will outline the election strategy and interact closely with the party workers.
