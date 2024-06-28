Left Menu

Kanimozhi moves adjournment motion for discussion on irregularities in NEET exam

The Chief Ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu have called for the scrapping of the NEET examinations.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:21 IST
DMK MP Kanimozhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
DMK Parliamentary Party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi moved an adjournment motion on Friday in the Lok Sabha for a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam. The opposition has been raising demands to discuss the issue of paper leaks in Parliament.

The Chief Ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu have called for the scrapping of the NEET examinations. Earlier on Thursday, Kanimozhi reiterated the demand to "exempt" Tamil Nadu from NEET conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for medical admissions across the country.

"Tamil Nadu has been consistently saying that we do not want NEET. Now it is proved that NEET is not a fair examination and students are losing so much because of NEET," Kanimozhi told ANI in Delhi. She said that the state assembly passed a resolution to scrap the national-level entrance exam and also "exempt" the state from the same.

"We want the NEET to be abolished. We have passed a resolution in our Assembly and it is still pending with the President for signature," Kanimozhi said. The DMK MP further said that the lives of the students are affected while waiting for the President's approval.

The NEET (UG) 2024 Examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, 2024, at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, with over 23 lakh candidates appearing for the examination. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which led to widespread protests in the country.

The Ministry of Education said it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols, and the functioning of the NTA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

