Congress President Kharge Mourns Fallen Soldiers in Ladakh Tank Tragedy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep distress over the death of five soldiers who drowned when their T-72 tank sank due to flash floods in the Shyok river in Ladakh. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and lauded the soldiers' exemplary service.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 13:26 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday voiced profound grief and distress over the tragic loss of five Indian Army soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, who drowned when their T-72 tank was swept away by flash floods in the Shyok river in Ladakh.

In a poignant post on X, Kharge stated, ''Deeply distressed at the loss of lives of five Indian Army bravehearts, including a JCO (junior commissioned officer), while getting a T-72 tank across a river in Ladakh.''

He further conveyed the nation's heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and emphasized that the country stands united in saluting the exemplary service of these valiant soldiers.

