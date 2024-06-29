Congress President Kharge Mourns Fallen Soldiers in Ladakh Tank Tragedy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday voiced profound grief and distress over the tragic loss of five Indian Army soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, who drowned when their T-72 tank was swept away by flash floods in the Shyok river in Ladakh.

In a poignant post on X, Kharge stated, ''Deeply distressed at the loss of lives of five Indian Army bravehearts, including a JCO (junior commissioned officer), while getting a T-72 tank across a river in Ladakh.''

He further conveyed the nation's heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and emphasized that the country stands united in saluting the exemplary service of these valiant soldiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)