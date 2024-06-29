Congress President Kharge Mourns Fallen Soldiers in Ladakh Tank Tragedy
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep distress over the death of five soldiers who drowned when their T-72 tank sank due to flash floods in the Shyok river in Ladakh. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and lauded the soldiers' exemplary service.
- Country:
- India
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday voiced profound grief and distress over the tragic loss of five Indian Army soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, who drowned when their T-72 tank was swept away by flash floods in the Shyok river in Ladakh.
In a poignant post on X, Kharge stated, ''Deeply distressed at the loss of lives of five Indian Army bravehearts, including a JCO (junior commissioned officer), while getting a T-72 tank across a river in Ladakh.''
He further conveyed the nation's heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and emphasized that the country stands united in saluting the exemplary service of these valiant soldiers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Indian Worker Dies in Kuwait Fire
Tragedy Strikes: Three Andhra Pradesh Migrant Workers Die in Kuwait Fire
Heroic Coordination: External Affairs Ministry's Stellar Efforts in Kuwait Fire Tragedy
Tragedy in Kuwait: The Devastating Fire That Claimed 40 Indian Lives
Kuwait tragedy: MK Stalin announces Rs 5 lakh each for families of seven victims