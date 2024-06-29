Iran Prepares for Runoff Presidential Election Amid High Tensions

In a significant political week, Iran will hold a runoff presidential election to replace the late hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, an official declared Saturday. Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian will face off against hard-line former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili this coming Friday.

According to Mohsen Eslami, an election spokesman who announced the results in a televised news conference, Pezeshkian garnered 10.4 million votes while Jalili received 9.4 million out of the 24.5 million votes cast. The initial vote failed to secure an outright winner, thus triggering a runoff as mandated by Iranian law.

This runoff will occur under the shadow of rising tensions in the Middle East, including Iran's first-ever direct attack on Israel in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Despite these turbulent times, the election saw only one reported attack where gunmen targeted a van transporting ballot boxes, resulting in the death of two police officers.

