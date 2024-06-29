Iran's Presidential Election Sees Record Low Turnout

Turnout in Iran's presidential election was about 40%, according to interior ministry data released on Saturday - the lowest on record since the 1979 revolution.

Iran's Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had called for a high turnout after casting his vote on Friday. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)