Iran's Presidential Election Sees Record Low Turnout

Iran's presidential election saw a turnout of about 40%, the lowest since the 1979 revolution, according to data from the interior ministry. Despite calls for high voter participation from Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the turnout remained significantly low.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 14:30 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Turnout in Iran's presidential election was about 40%, according to interior ministry data released on Saturday - the lowest on record since the 1979 revolution.

Iran's Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had called for a high turnout after casting his vote on Friday. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

