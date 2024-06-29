Iran's Presidential Election Sees Record Low Turnout
Iran's presidential election saw a turnout of about 40%, the lowest since the 1979 revolution, according to data from the interior ministry. Despite calls for high voter participation from Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the turnout remained significantly low.
Iran's Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had called for a high turnout after casting his vote on Friday. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
