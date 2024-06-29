JD(U) appoints Sanjay Jha as working president, Nitish Kumar to remain party chief

Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha has been appointed as the party's national executive president on Saturday while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will continue to be the national president. A decision in this regard was taken during the National Executive meeting of JD (U) held on Saturday. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar chaired the meeting in the national capital.

Ahead of the meeting, JD (U) leader Neeraj Kumar said that the 2024 election results have made it clear that the country's politics revolve around Nitish Kumar. "We can say that the 2024 Lok Sabha election results have made it clear that the country's politics revolve around Nitish Kumar ji," Kumar said.

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that Nitish Kumar is the leader of the NDA and the next elections will be fought under his leadership. "The 2025 election will be fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Not only the Prime Minister announced it, but both the state party presidents of the BJP and the Leader of the House have publicly announced it. Nitish Kumar is the leader of the NDA and the next elections will be fought under his leadership," Tyagi said.

Earlier, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the JD(U) and BJP would keep working together for good governance in Bihar. PM Narendra Modi said this after meeting with JD(U) MPs in Delhi on Thursday. "Had a great meeting with @Jduonline MPs. Our parties have a long history of working together and fighting poor governance, corruption and criminalisation in Bihar. The leadership of @NitishKumar Ji has taken Bihar on the path of development. We will keep working together for good governance," PM Modi said in a post on X and shared pictures from the meeting.

It can be recalled that Nitish Kumar returned to the NDA and took the oath as Bihar CM with the BJP's support after leaving the alliance and joining the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led 'Mahagathbandhan' in August 2022. Kumar's JD(U) contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 in alliance with the BJP. Meanwhile, in the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections, former Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday expressed his desire for the NDA to form a government with a full majority in the state.

Choubey said the BJP "should come to power on its own" as he emphasised taking the allies along. He said that the Chief Ministerial candidate will be decided post-election and added that the party does not accept any "imports." Bihar is expected to vote for its 243-member legislative assembly in October 2025. (ANI)

