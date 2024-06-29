Left Menu

Conflict Erupts as AfD Opens Convention Amid Protests

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) held a convention in Essen following a strong showing in the European Parliament elections. The event was met with large-scale protests and clashes with police. Despite attempts to cancel the event, co-leaders Weidel and Chrupalla are expected to seek another term in office.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 29-06-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a backdrop of tension and protest, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) convened in Essen after a notable performance in the European elections. AfD secured 15.9% of the vote, placing second, particularly buoyed by support from the formerly communist east.

The two-day event, with co-leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla anticipated to renew their leadership terms, saw an escalated police presence following failed attempts by local authorities to cancel it. Up to 100,000 counter-demonstrators gathered, reported German news agency dpa.

Friday saw a peaceful anti-AfD rave, but Saturday morning was marked by skirmishes as a group tried to cross a barrier, leading to police using pepper spray and batons. Further confrontations and arrests followed. Weidel criticized the protests, declaring the actions undemocratic.

