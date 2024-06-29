Silent March for Nahel Merzouk Echoes Amid France’s Racial Tensions

One year has passed since the tragic killing of Nahel Merzouk, a French teenager of North African descent, by police officers. This incident, which ignited widespread shock and days of rioting across France, is being commemorated by a silent march led by Nahel's mother on Saturday.

This remembrance event comes at a crucial and politically charged moment. The nation is amidst campaign season for snap parliamentary elections, plagued by rising hate speech. The anti-immigration National Rally party, notorious for its ties to racism and antisemitism, leads the polls.

Relatives and friends will gather in Nanterre, a Paris suburb, to honor Nahel Merzouk, who was killed at point-blank range during a traffic stop on June 27, 2023. Merzouk's killing, captured on video, became a symbol of the struggles faced by young French men of North African heritage, highlighting racial discrimination and frequent police checks.

