Silent March for Nahel Merzouk Echoes Amid France’s Racial Tensions

One year after Nahel Merzouk, a French teenager with North African origins, was killed by police, his mother leads a silent march. The march, calling for justice, coincides with politically charged parliamentary elections, amidst rising hate speech and anti-immigration sentiments.

PTI | Nanterre | Updated: 29-06-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • France

One year has passed since the tragic killing of Nahel Merzouk, a French teenager of North African descent, by police officers. This incident, which ignited widespread shock and days of rioting across France, is being commemorated by a silent march led by Nahel's mother on Saturday.

This remembrance event comes at a crucial and politically charged moment. The nation is amidst campaign season for snap parliamentary elections, plagued by rising hate speech. The anti-immigration National Rally party, notorious for its ties to racism and antisemitism, leads the polls.

Relatives and friends will gather in Nanterre, a Paris suburb, to honor Nahel Merzouk, who was killed at point-blank range during a traffic stop on June 27, 2023. Merzouk's killing, captured on video, became a symbol of the struggles faced by young French men of North African heritage, highlighting racial discrimination and frequent police checks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

