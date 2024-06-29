Germany's AfD Re-elects Leaders Amid Protests and Police Clashes

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) reaffirmed its leadership duo on Saturday after making notable gains in the recent European elections. However, the convention was marred by strong opposition, with thousands of demonstrators taking to the streets and clashing with police.

AfD, securing 15.9% of the vote to finish second in the European Parliament election on June 9, showed resilience despite several scandals and setbacks. The party's strong performance in the formerly communist east has rejuvenated its prospects in the upcoming state elections in September.

Amid a heavy police presence in Essen, co-leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla were re-elected unopposed, reflecting internal harmony by their standards. Weidel pledged to dismantle the barriers preventing collaboration with other parties, while Chrupalla criticized unfair reporting but acknowledged the need for greater professionalism.

