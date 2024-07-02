Orbán's Kyiv Visit Amid EU Tensions and Russian Aggression
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán visited Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amidst the ongoing war with Russia. Orbán's trip, his first since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, comes as Hungary assumes the EU presidency, despite controversial relations with both Ukraine and the EU.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made a significant visit to Kyiv on Tuesday for discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking his first trip to the neighboring country since Russia's full-scale invasion commenced in February 2022. Orbán's visit stands out as Hungary has often deviated from the European Union's united stance towards the conflict, showing a consistent lean towards Moscow.
This diplomatic gesture comes amid heightened tensions, with Orbán renowned as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies within the EU. He has frequently obstructed EU efforts to assist Ukraine and impose sanctions on Moscow, much to the frustration of Zelenskyy and other EU leaders.
On the war front, Ukrainian forces are struggling to counter a Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine, hampered by delays in critical Western military aid. Orbán's press chief, Bertalan Havasi, remarked that the meeting aims to build peace as Ukraine defends against Russian aggression. However, relations remain strained, underscored by Kyiv's lack of confirmation of Orbán's visit—an unusual protocol breach for VIP arrivals.
