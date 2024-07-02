Left Menu

Stone Pelting and Detentions: BJP and Congress Clash in Gujarat

Violence erupted as BJP and Congress workers clashed outside the Gujarat Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad. The conflict, involving stone pelting and detentions, stemmed from 'anti-Hindu' remarks made by Rahul Gandhi. The altercation culminated in police intervention and multiple detentions.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:26 IST
Stone Pelting and Detentions: BJP and Congress Clash in Gujarat
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Violence erupted in Ahmedabad on Tuesday as workers from the BJP and Congress clashed outside the Gujarat Congress headquarters. The conflict was triggered by 'anti-Hindu' remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

Several workers and leaders from both political sides were detained at the scene located in the Paldi area, following a violent exchange that included stone pelting. Both parties have blamed each other for initiating the violence; the BJP accused Congress workers of disrupting a 'peaceful protest,' while Congress leaders claimed BJP cadres were responsible for the escalation.

Television footage captured the chaotic scene outside Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress headquarters, where individuals from both sides were seen hurling stones and engaging in physical altercations despite police attempts to intervene. In the aftermath, police detained several workers from the Congress headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024