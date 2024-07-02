Stone Pelting and Detentions: BJP and Congress Clash in Gujarat

Violence erupted in Ahmedabad on Tuesday as workers from the BJP and Congress clashed outside the Gujarat Congress headquarters. The conflict was triggered by 'anti-Hindu' remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

Several workers and leaders from both political sides were detained at the scene located in the Paldi area, following a violent exchange that included stone pelting. Both parties have blamed each other for initiating the violence; the BJP accused Congress workers of disrupting a 'peaceful protest,' while Congress leaders claimed BJP cadres were responsible for the escalation.

Television footage captured the chaotic scene outside Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress headquarters, where individuals from both sides were seen hurling stones and engaging in physical altercations despite police attempts to intervene. In the aftermath, police detained several workers from the Congress headquarters.

