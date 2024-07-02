Lok Sabha Condemns Opposition Disruptions During PM Modi's Address

The Lok Sabha passed a resolution on Tuesday condemning the opposition's disruptions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address. Union Minister Rajnath Singh remarked that these actions severely undermined parliamentary norms.

Post the prime minister's speech, Defence Minister Singh tabled the resolution. He stated, ''The manner in which the Opposition shredded parliamentary norms when the PM was speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, I propose that the House condemns this action.''

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined in the condemnation, highlighting that he had allotted sufficient time, including over 90 minutes to the leader of the opposition. He criticized the opposition leaders for failing to uphold parliamentary norms. The resolution was seconded by Home Minister Amit Shah and passed by a voice vote.

During the prime minister's address, opposition members, primarily led by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and MPs from Manipur, created disruptions, demanding an opportunity to speak. Some MPs entered the well of the house while others supported by standing in the aisles. Speaker Birla also reprimanded Rahul Gandhi for encouraging opposition members to enter the well. In the midst of the prime minister's speech, opposition MPs raised slogans such as 'we want justice for Manipur' and 'jhooth bole kauwa kaate.'

