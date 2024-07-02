Left Menu

Lok Sabha Condemns Opposition Disruptions During PM Modi's Address

The Lok Sabha passed a resolution condemning the opposition's disruptions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah supported the resolution. Speaker Om Birla criticized the opposition's behavior as not adhering to parliamentary norms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:07 IST
Lok Sabha Condemns Opposition Disruptions During PM Modi's Address
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha passed a resolution on Tuesday condemning the opposition's disruptions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address. Union Minister Rajnath Singh remarked that these actions severely undermined parliamentary norms.

Post the prime minister's speech, Defence Minister Singh tabled the resolution. He stated, ''The manner in which the Opposition shredded parliamentary norms when the PM was speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, I propose that the House condemns this action.''

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined in the condemnation, highlighting that he had allotted sufficient time, including over 90 minutes to the leader of the opposition. He criticized the opposition leaders for failing to uphold parliamentary norms. The resolution was seconded by Home Minister Amit Shah and passed by a voice vote.

During the prime minister's address, opposition members, primarily led by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and MPs from Manipur, created disruptions, demanding an opportunity to speak. Some MPs entered the well of the house while others supported by standing in the aisles. Speaker Birla also reprimanded Rahul Gandhi for encouraging opposition members to enter the well. In the midst of the prime minister's speech, opposition MPs raised slogans such as 'we want justice for Manipur' and 'jhooth bole kauwa kaate.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024